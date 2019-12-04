SCAMBARY, Shirley Noreen
(formerly Mowat, nee Kroon):
Passed away peacefully at Bishop Selwyn, on December 2, 2019, aged 93 years. Wife of the late Murray Scambary, and the late Ray Mowat. Sister of Joan Thomson (Timaru), the late Natalie Trower (Winton), John Kroon (Nelson), loved mother and step-mother of Murray, and Stephen Mowat, Mark Scambary, and Clare King (Melbourne). Adored grandmother of Sam, Hayley, Alana, Teena, and Daniel Mowat; Scott, Brent, and Greig King; and Melanie Quick. Great-grandmother of Travis, Maddie, Jackson, Aiden, Eva, Nickolas, and Lina, special aunty to the Trowers, Campbells, and Kroons. Special thanks to Frances and staff at Bishop Selwyn and the regular visitors from the Otago Girls High School ex girls association and the Pioneers (1953 National Band of NZ). Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Shirley Scambary, c/- PO Box 8461, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. A Service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on December 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 4, 2019