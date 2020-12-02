PRINGLE, Shirley Joan:
Peacefully on November 30, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Norm for 55 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Carolyn, Andrea Pringle and Rob Wightman, Lesley and Michael Dickson, proud special nana of Melissa, Simon, Nicholas; Robert, William; Cameron, Josh, and their partners, and a loved great-nana, sister, aunt, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Pringle c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral service for Shirley will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, December 7, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020