PIDGEON, Shirley Dawn
(Dawn) (nee Gillespie):
On July 10, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 90 years. Most dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Stephen, Garth, Sue and Ian. Dearly loved nana of Cam, and Rebecca, Hayden, Damien, Tim, and Gesine, Kieran and Becky, Arna, and Leroy. Loved great-nana of Gus, Archie, and Brienz, Addy, Scarlet, and Akira. Loved sister and sister-of-law of Max (deceased) and Robyn, Ross and Barbara (deceased), Joe and Eleanor. Loved friend and former wife of Bill Pidgeon. Messages may be addressed to the Pidgeon family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Dawn's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, July 15, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019