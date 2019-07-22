Shirley PETERSON

Death Notice

PETERSON, Shirley Ngrita:
On Friday, July 19, 2019, finished her last race, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra, Beverley, Evan and Heather, loved nana of Ryan; Hannah and Georgia. The family wish to thank The Florence Nightingale Agency for their care and support. Messages to the Peterson Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, July 25, at 11.00am. Interment thereafter at Shands Road Cemetery.

Published in The Press from July 22 to July 24, 2019
