PARKER,
Shirley Frances Florence:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on March 14, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John (Jack). Adored mum and mother-in-law of Sandra (deceased), Philippa and Richard, loving nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Barrie (deceased), and loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
"A very strong and special wee lady now at peace.
She will be dearly missed."
Many thanks to the dedicated staff in Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital, who attended to mum during her last days and always saw that she was kept comfortable. Special thanks also to the staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, where mum spent the past eight months. You have all been so wonderful to her. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Parker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Shirley will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, March 20, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2020