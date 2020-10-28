NUTTALL,
Shirley Anne (nee Kirk):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Des Nuttall. Wonderful friend of John Hammond and his children Jason, Jolie and their families. Most precious, beautiful, Mum, Nan, Great-Nan, best friend and Matriarch of her loving daughters and their families, Stephanie and Richard, Christine and Russell, Julie and Jinks, Fiona and Glenn, and Jocelyn and Tony. Totally adored by her 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Dr Mary Anne Bellamy and Nurse Maude Hospice. It was Shirley's wish not to have a funeral, a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers a special donation to Nurse Maude Hospice would be greatly accepted.
"We love you to the moon
and back"
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020