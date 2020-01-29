MURRAY, Dr (Hon.) Shirley
Erena MNZM:
Of Kapiti. Passed peacefully on January 25, 2020, after a long illness. Aged 88. Loved wife of the late John, and special mother and mother-in-law to David and Janelle, Alastair and Lynda, Rob and Christine. Grandmother of Fergus, Alex, Elizabeth, Isabella, Anna and Rachel. At rest at last. A ceremony to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Kapiti Uniting Parish Raumati Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati, at 11.00am, Friday, January 31, 2020, thereafter private cremation. Special thanks to Alida Van der Velde for her care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Amnesty International or the Christian World Service. Shirley's celebration on Friday 11.00am NZ time is being live streamed at https://vimeopro.com/
withloveweremember/shirleyerenamurray and will stay up afterwards for later viewing. Messages can be sent to
[email protected]
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in The Press on Jan. 29, 2020