McKENZIE, Shirley:

Peacefully, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home with her loving family at her side, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Dick. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Judith, Pauline and Stephen, Gary and Karen (Perth), Tony and Julie, Darrell; and Faye and Bevan. Also very dearly loved by Joan and Peter, Katrina, Leanne, and their families. Much loved Nana of Jessica, Catherine, Collette, Nicole, Lauren, Michael, Todd, and their partners. Great-Gran of Joshua, Beau, Sophie, Hunter, Aylia, Bella, and Mya. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and great-aunt. Loved and respected "Shirl" to Alex, Katherine and Jim Tabak, Andrew and Margot, and their families. A loved friend to many. Special thanks to Dr Peter Wilkinson and the wonderful staff at Templeton Medical for their love and care of Shirley over the last 40 years. Thank you also to all of Shirley's wonderful Carers. Messages may be addressed to the McKenzie family c/o PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/smckenzie A private cremation has been held. The family wish to advise that a memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date.

"You lead by example, You taught us right from wrong, You can rest in Peace now Mum/Nana, You will be deeply and sadly missed"







Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020

