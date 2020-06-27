McGUIRE-BAXTER,
Shirley Janet (Shelly):
Peacefully at home, on Friday, June 19, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Kathleen and the late Leslie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Elisha and Paul. Much loved grandmother of Juscinta, Kyle, Charlotte, Aroha, Samantha and Nicholas. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Carol and the late David and Jim. A much loved great-grandmother, aunty, cousin, and friend to many.
She will be dearly missed.
Messages may be addressed to the McGuire-Baxter family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In keeping with Shelly's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Shelly's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 2, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020