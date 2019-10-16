MALCOLM,
Shirley Elizabeth:
On October 14, 2019, peacefully at Parklane Retirement Village, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dave and Linda, John, Darryl and Pam, loved nana of Andrew, Simon; Sam, and Kate; and loved great-nana of Lily. Special thanks to the staff at Parklane for their wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Shirley Malcolm, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Shirley's request a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019