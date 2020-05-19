LOCHHEAD, Shirley Jane
(nee Murdoch):
On May 16, 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Noel. Much Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kelvin, Hamish and Carolyn, Ian and Janet, Anne and Taki Vatselias. Cherished Granny of Jordan; Steve, Greg, and Craig; Adrian, Shane, Brendan, Jemma, and Daniel; Natalia, Christie, and Joel, and Great-granny of 6 great-grandchildren. Messages may be left on Shirley's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 460, Masterton. A private family service will be held.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ Masterton
Published in The Press on May 19, 2020