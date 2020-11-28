KING, Shirley Joyce Myrtle
(nee Clarkson):
On November 26, 2020, at Christchurch surrounded by her loving Hunau. Adored wife of the late Jim, cherished and beloved mother of Perry, and Amanda, treasured Nana of her six Mokopu and eight great Mokopu. Dearly loved eldest daughter of the late May Clarkson, eldest of her siblings, Aunt and great Aunt to all her nieces and nephews and loved by all her Hunau. Shirley's Tangi will be held at the Woolston Club (Kellaway Bar), Hargood St, Christchurch, on Monday, November 30 at 1.00pm, followed by a committal service at the Canterbury Crematorium, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Christchurch.
Haere haere haere atu ra e te marie Kura,
Moe moe ra é hoki ána mai i Konei Ki Rekohu.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020