KEAST, Shirley Adelaide
(nee Jones):
On December 26, 2019, peacefully, at Middlepark Rest Home, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved partner and soulmate of Jim (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Tina Ashton, and James. Cherished nan nan of Jordan and Elysia, Joshua and Mel, Laura, Edward and Emily, Darren and Ashleigh, Christopher, Jorja, and Ollie, and great-grandma of Olive, and Theo. Loved sister Jocelyn and Peter and the late Derek, and John. Thank you to the staff of Middlepark for their love, care, and support of Shirley. Messages to the Keast family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at the Springston Cemetery, Weedons Road, Lincoln, on Tuesday, December 31, at 2.00pm, followed by refreshments at the Rock Rolleston, 82 Rolleston Drive, Rolleston, from 3.30pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019