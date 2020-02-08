JONES, Shirley Ellen:
On February 4, 2020, peacefully at Summerset Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Melville. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Kelvin, Evan, Brent and Jayne, Carey and Merrin, Sharyn and Errol. Loved Grandma of Ellen, Oliver, twins William and Samuel, Lily, and Jordan. In her 89th year.
"Forever In Our Hearts"
Communications c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. The Celebration and Remembrance of Shirley's life will be held at St Saviours Church, Kirk Road, Templeton, on Tuesday, February 11 at 1 30pm, followed by interment with Melville in the Churchyard Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020