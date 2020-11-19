HOYLE, Shirley:
On November 16, 2020, passed away peacefully at WesleyCare. Dearly loved wife of the late Arnold, loved mum and mum-in-law of Chris and Jackie, and Adrienne. Loved grandma of Julian and Clarissa. Special thanks to WesleyCare for their care of Shirley. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Hoyle, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Saturday, November 21 at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 19, 2020