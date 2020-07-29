GREENWOOD,
Reverend Shirley:
On July 27, 2020, peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital, Christchurch, in her 96th year. Beloved daughter of the late Ivy (Bobby) and William Greenwood. A dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Hope and Hedley (deceased), and a much loved aunt of Claire, great-aunt of Anna, loved friend of Lorna, and loved cousin of Joy and the Greenwood family in England. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages for the Greenwood family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
"At Rest"
The Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 148 Main Road, Redcliffs, Christchurch, on Monday, August 3, at 11.00am. Private thereafter.
Published in The Press from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2020