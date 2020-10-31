Acknowledgment

GARNETT, Shirley Avis:

28.10.1935 - 22.08.2020

Paul, Anne, Allan and families wish to thank everyone for their love and support shown to us during the loss of our dearly loved Mum, mother-in-law, and Grandma Shirley. Thank you for your visits, phone calls, flowers, caring thoughtful messages, cards and donations to NZ spinal trust. Our thanks to everyone who attended Mum's memorial service or watched it via live stream – your presence was very much appreciated. Shirley was an incredibly special lady and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Many thanks to Carol Gunn (Mum's goddaughter) for leading her service and to Jo at Memory Funerals for your professional care. Special thanks to doctors and nurses of Timaru Hospital, Jen South (ACC) and Healthcare NZ for your care over the last three years. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks.



