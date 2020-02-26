Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley GARDENER. View Sign Death Notice



On February 19, 2020, passed peacefully at Annaliese Haven surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Junita, Bruce and Lorraine, Kay and Chris Pearce, and Karen. Loved Nana of Kylie, Glen, Blair, Cameron, Livia-Kate and their partners, and her 6 great-grandies. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Murray and Jan Burt. Shirley was a loved and respected sister-in-law of the Gardener family. Special thanks to the caring staff at Annaliese for their wonderful care of Shirley and her family. Messages may be sent to the Gardener Family, 53 Kowhai Ave, Rangiora. In accordance with Shirley's wishes, a private family gathering has been held.







GARDENER, Shirley Rae:On February 19, 2020, passed peacefully at Annaliese Haven surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Junita, Bruce and Lorraine, Kay and Chris Pearce, and Karen. Loved Nana of Kylie, Glen, Blair, Cameron, Livia-Kate and their partners, and her 6 great-grandies. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Murray and Jan Burt. Shirley was a loved and respected sister-in-law of the Gardener family. Special thanks to the caring staff at Annaliese for their wonderful care of Shirley and her family. Messages may be sent to the Gardener Family, 53 Kowhai Ave, Rangiora. In accordance with Shirley's wishes, a private family gathering has been held. Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers