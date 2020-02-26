GARDENER, Shirley Rae:
On February 19, 2020, passed peacefully at Annaliese Haven surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Junita, Bruce and Lorraine, Kay and Chris Pearce, and Karen. Loved Nana of Kylie, Glen, Blair, Cameron, Livia-Kate and their partners, and her 6 great-grandies. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Murray and Jan Burt. Shirley was a loved and respected sister-in-law of the Gardener family. Special thanks to the caring staff at Annaliese for their wonderful care of Shirley and her family. Messages may be sent to the Gardener Family, 53 Kowhai Ave, Rangiora. In accordance with Shirley's wishes, a private family gathering has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020