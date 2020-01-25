Shirley FRASER

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

FRASER, Shirley Caroline:
On January 22, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Ken, much loved mum of Carolyn, Janet, Wendy and John, and Andrea and Jim, devoted nana and great-nana.
"You were an angel in the shape of our mum."
Many thanks to the amazing staff of Diana Isaac for their loving care and devotion to Shirley and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Fraser, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, January 29, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020
