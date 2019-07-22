FRANKLIN, Shirley Joyce:
26.06.40 – 20.07.19
Passed away peacefully at Rosebank Resthome, Ashburton, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Loved wife of the late John. Much loved and treasured Mum of Doug and Diane, Murray (dec), Christine (dec), Dianne, and Jeffrey. Loved and treasured grandma of Jaimee, and Erin; April, and Dwayne; Shirelle, Charmaine, Kane, and Sapphire; and all her great-grandchildren.
Will be dearly missed.
Thank you to Rosebank Resthome, and especially Heather, for their wonderful care of Shirley. Messages to the Carrodus family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A single flower or a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and the donation may be made at the service. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, July 24, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2019