DODGE, Shirley Margaret:
On November 19, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles (Chas), much loved mother of Brian (deceased), Colin, Keith, Julia, and Barry (deceased), and loved mother-in-law of Esther, loved nana of Cherie; Jerome, and Callum; Jayden, and Jenna. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Dodge, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Following a private interment, a Memorial Service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in the Bryndwr Chapel, 179 Idris Road, Bryndwr, on Monday, November 25, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 22, 2019