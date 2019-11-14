Shirley DENNIS

G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
DENNIS, Shirley Dawn:
On November 12, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Wayne. Adored mother of Peter, Shaun, Mishca, and Cody. Will be sadly missed by her husband, children and grandchildren. Messages to the Dennis family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Shirley will be resting at home over the long weekend for those wishing to pay their respects. Everyone is welcome to come and be with Shirley and the family.

