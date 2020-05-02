Guest Book View Sign Service Information H A Thompson Ltd 86 Gibson Quay Hokitika , West Coast 037557993 Memorial service To be announced at a later date Death Notice



Shirley Jean (née Ross):

With great sadness we would like to announce the passing of Shirley on Friday, April 24, 2020, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Bob Davies. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Haydn Coleman (Adelaide), Kym and Rob Ryan-Clark (Christchurch), cherished nana of granddaughters Paege, and Jaz, husbands Ben, and Jake and grandson Liam, also great-grand-nana of Lucas, and Cadie. Loved eldest sister and sister-in-law of Lynne and Robert Montagu (deceased), Chris and Craig Johnston, Barry (deceased) and Jennifer Ross (all of Hokitika), all her nieces, nephews, their families and her many friends. Special thanks to the staff of Grey Base Hospital and ward 19 Christchurch Public Hospital for their care of Shirley.

"A beautiful lady now at rest".

Messages to The Davies Family, c/- Thompson Funeral Directors, PO Box 162, Hokitika 7842. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date when all family and friends can be together.







