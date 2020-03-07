Shirley COWLES

Guest Book
  • "Dear Shirley. A real shock to hear she has died.I'll miss..."
    - Heather Giles
  • "I will miss you dearly and you will forever in thoughts..."
    - RICK MCCAW
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

COWLES,
Shirley Dawn: QSM
Born April 26, 1939. Died March 5, 2020. Aged 80. Dearly loved mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother of Vivienne and Wayne, Deborah, David, Sandra and Dylan, Shawnie, Shakira, Rebecca and Bryn, Aaron, Carlin, and Franco. NZ Women's cricket player and life-member, and Canterbury Hockey Rep.
Will be deeply missed. Beautiful memories of an amazing woman.
A service will be held at Lamb and Hayward's Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, on Tuesday, March 10, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020
