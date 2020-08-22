COMYNS, Shirley Francis:
On August 20, 2020, passed away peacefully at Annaliese Haven, in her 90th year. Much loved wife of the late Alf, loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, Ralph and Diane, Christine and Phil, and Craig and Dawn, cherished nana and great-nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister to her many brothers and sisters. Special thanks to the staff of Annaliese Haven for their care of Shirley. In accordance with Shirley's wishes, a private service will be held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020