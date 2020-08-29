COLUMBUS, Shirley Valma
(formerly Schimanski)
(nee Wickes):
Passed away on August 24, 2020, finally at rest. Beloved wife of the late Matt and Norm, loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Heather, Bernard, Tony (deceased), Phil and Tracy, David and Sandie, and loved nana to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
You will be greatly missed
Messages to the family of the late Shirley Columbus, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Shirley's request, a private service has been held.
Rest in peace
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020