BOWIE, Shirley Mona:
On December 19, 2019, peacefully at Hoon Hay Rest Home, with Kevin, and Robyn by her side, aged 87 years. Dearly loved and caring wife of the late Ollie, much loved and devoted mum of Kevin, and Robyn (McArthur), and loved friend of Jenny, and Andy, treasured Nana of Sarah and Nick, Leigh and Michael; Sam and Julia, and Kalena and Jay; Kerryn and Jeremy, Lauren and Scott, Josh and Camilla, cherished Great-Nana Shirley of Charlie, and Liam; Kai, and Indi; Ollie, Finn, and Lincoln; and Frankie. Devoted twin sister of the late June, and dearly loved daughter of the late Ernie and Mona Stewart, and a much loved cousin of Joan. Special thanks to the amazing staff of Hoon Hay Rest Home, and the care and support of Marie, and Nurse Maude. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Bowie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on December 31 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019