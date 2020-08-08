ALEXANDER, Shirley
Margaret (formerly Collins):
On August 5, 2020, Shirley passed peacefully with her favourite music playing. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Amanda Gleason, and James (Jim) and Isobel Collins, cherished grandmother of Stephen, Emma, Amy, Sophie, and Meghan; great-grandma Alex of Cooper, and Charli. Kind and generous she will be remembered as a talented artist, gardener, and teacher who inspired many people throughout her 90 years. Special thanks to Magnolia and the caring team at Elmswood Rest Home. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Alexander, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral service for Shirley will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 10, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020