MILLER, Sheryn Anne:
Our beautiful Sher passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with her husband Mark O'Donnell and children Trent, Bella and Louie by her side. Treasured daughter of Gordon and Val Miller, and loved sister of Chris and Jude and Johnny. Sher's funeral will take place at Melton Estate Winery, Weedon's Ross Rd, on Monday, November 4, at 11.00am. Our thanks to the wonderful team at Nurse Maude and Christchurch Oncology. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019