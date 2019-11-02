Sheryn MILLER

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Your lovely Sheryn..."
  • "A beautiful soul has gone from this world but she remains..."
    - David Dredge
  • "MILLER O’DONNELL, Sheryn: Treasured friend of Leigh and..."
    - Sheryn MILLER OùDONNELL
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

MILLER, Sheryn Anne:
Our beautiful Sher passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with her husband Mark O'Donnell and children Trent, Bella and Louie by her side. Treasured daughter of Gordon and Val Miller, and loved sister of Chris and Jude and Johnny. Sher's funeral will take place at Melton Estate Winery, Weedon's Ross Rd, on Monday, November 4, at 11.00am. Our thanks to the wonderful team at Nurse Maude and Christchurch Oncology. Messages to [email protected]

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.