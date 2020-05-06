McKEY, Sheryl June:
Passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital on Saturday, May 2, 2020, aged 69 years. Darling wife of John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Kirsten, Craig and Kate, Alistair and Anna, adored by her precious grandchildren Olivia, Connor, Charlotte, James and Ruby. Loved sister-in-law and aunty to the McKeys and loved sister and Aunty Paddy to her North Island family. Special thanks for the love and care given to Sheryl by her Papanui Baptist Church friends, Oncology Ward 26 staff, Nurse Maude and the amazing Ngaio Marsh team. Messages may be addressed to c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service for Sheryl will take place at a later date.
No more suffering sweetheart
you were so brave
till the very end.
Published in The Press on May 6, 2020