HARDING,
Sheryl Rose (nee Edwards):
Passed away peacefully in the presence of family. Loved daughter of Bill (dec) and Rosina Edwards. Loved mother to Alex, Antoinette (dec), and Euan (dec). A much loved sister, aunty and friend. A special thanks to those who supported Sheryl over the years.
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us every day
Unseen, unheard,
but always near
So loved, so missed,
so very dear.
In accordance with Sheryl's wishes, a Private Service has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020