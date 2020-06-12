SPARK, Sherry Anne:
Passed away suddenly, after a short illness, on June 10, 2020, aged 65. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law of Michelle, Jo and Scott Negri, Sean and Tara, and the late Allanah. Loved grandma of Kirra, Kaleb, and Alana. Loved daughter of Valerie and the late Trevor, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend of many. Messages to 3 Coakley St, Blaketown 7805. At Sherry's request a private family service has been held and Sherry was laid to rest with her husband John in the Hokitika Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 12, 2020