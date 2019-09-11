PLUCK, Sherilyn Catherine:
On September 8, 2019, after an 11 month battle with cancer, Sherilyn passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of Tom, treasured mum and mother-in-law of Stephen and Felicity, Katherine and Gary, adored grandma of Keanan, Jake; Emily (deceased), Jack, Charlotte, Luke, and Alex, loved sister and sister-in-law of Karen, Michelle and Dave, Diane, Steve (deceased) and Alwyn, and loved aunty to her nieces and nephews.
Flying free with Emily.
Special thanks to the Access Nursing staff for their wonderful care of Sherilyn. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Sherilyn Pluck, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. You are invited to wear bright colours to the Funeral service for Sherilyn, which will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, September 14, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019