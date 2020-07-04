Shelley WHITE

Service Information
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Heathcote Valley Community Centre
45 Bridle Path Road
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

WHITE,
Shelley Irene (nee Easton):
Passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, surrounded by loved ones after her brave battle with cancer. Much loved mother to Shani, Kelsie and Samuel. Cherished nana to Mahzier and Laykiin. Loved daughter of Faye and Bryan Dodd and Barry Easton. Shelley will be dearly missed by all her friends and family. Messages to the White family, c/- PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. We are celebrating Shelley's life as she would have wanted. The memorial will be held at Heathcote Valley Community Centre, 45 Bridle Path Road, Christchurch, on Sunday, July 19, 2020, 11.00am - 1.00pm. We look forward to seeing you then.

Published in The Press from July 4 to July 15, 2020
