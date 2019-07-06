UTIGER, Shelley Maree:
28.12.1987 - 3.7.2019
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 3.50pm, peacefully at Nelson Hospital. Best friend and daughter to Maree Utiger, only daughter to the late Timothy Meeres, Treasured big sister to Jacque, Blair, Chanel, Charmaine, Jade and Trey. Super parent alongside Hamish to Dylan. Grandaughter of the late Lawerance Utiger and only grandaughter of Glennis Painter.
Our hearts will be heavy
forever, she will be
dearly missed.
A service of remembrance for Shelley will be held at Hope Gardens of Remembrance 95 Clover Road, E. Hope, on Tuesday, July 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019