Shelley UTIGER

Guest Book
  • "so many great memories. what a champion she was. - Jeremy"
    - jeremy brown
  • "Sorry for your loss of the beautiful, strong Shelley. She..."
    - Luella Osborne
  • "So sorry for the loss of your beautiful Shelley. Thoughts..."
    - Lorraine Chisholm (meers)
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. We will..."
  • "UTIGER, Shelley Maree: 28.12.1987 - 3.7.2019 Dearly loved..."
    - Shelley UTIGER
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services
57 High St
Motueka , Tasman
035287787
Death Notice

UTIGER, Shelley Maree:
28.12.1987 - 3.7.2019
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 3.50pm, peacefully at Nelson Hospital. Best friend and daughter to Maree Utiger, only daughter to the late Timothy Meeres, Treasured big sister to Jacque, Blair, Chanel, Charmaine, Jade and Trey. Super parent alongside Hamish to Dylan. Grandaughter of the late Lawerance Utiger and only grandaughter of Glennis Painter.
Our hearts will be heavy
forever, she will be
dearly missed.
A service of remembrance for Shelley will be held at Hope Gardens of Remembrance 95 Clover Road, E. Hope, on Tuesday, July 9, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.