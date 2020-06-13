PALMER, Shelley Ann:
It is with great sadness that we share with you all Shelley's passing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a short battle with cancer, aged 50 years. Dearly loved wife of Deane, beautiful and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brittaney and Mitch, and Holly, treasured grandmother of Kaden. Dearly loved Daughter of Diane, loved sister and sister-in-law of Emma and Mike, and Mark and Sharon, loved aunty of her neices and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Palmer family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Shelley's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Road's, Christchurch, on Monday, June 15, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020