DAVIES, Sheila May:
Peacefully at home, on October 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a brave battle. Aged 87. Dearly loved wife of John ("Dave"), treasured mother of Susan and Gillian and close sister to Connie (deceased - UK). Special thanks to the nurses and doctors in the Christchurch Haematology Dept, BMTU, MDU and Nurse Maude. Messages may be addressed to the Davies family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 4, at 1.00pm.
"Forever in our hearts"
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2020