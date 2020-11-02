Sheila DAVIES

Guest Book
  • "To John & Family. Saddened to learn of Sheila's passing. ..."
    - Annette & Graham Goodall
  • "May kindness, presence and support from your friends help..."
    - Jenny Sykes
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Chapel
London and Whitmore Sts
Christchurch
Death Notice

DAVIES, Sheila May:
Peacefully at home, on October 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a brave battle. Aged 87. Dearly loved wife of John ("Dave"), treasured mother of Susan and Gillian and close sister to Connie (deceased - UK). Special thanks to the nurses and doctors in the Christchurch Haematology Dept, BMTU, MDU and Nurse Maude. Messages may be addressed to the Davies family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 4, at 1.00pm.
"Forever in our hearts"

Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2020
