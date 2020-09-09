CLARKE, Sheila Isobel:
Peacefully, on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Percy (Nobby). Loved mother of James and Sharon (Australia), and Trish. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of the dementia unit at the Diana Isaac Retirement Village for their love and care of Sheila. Messages may be addressed to the Clarke family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private family cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2020