BATCHELER, Sheila
Rosemary (nee Pilditch):
On February 21, 2020, peacefully at Merivale Retirement Home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Pat (Auckland), Alison and Martin Fleming (Mayfield), and Michael and Elizabeth (Auckland). A much loved Gran of Tom, and Andrew; Phillippa, Chris, and Brendan; Matthew, Grace, and Anna. Messages to the Batcheler family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff of Merivale Retirement Village for their loving care of Sheila. The funeral service will be held at All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Merivale Lane, Merivale, on Monday, February 24, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020