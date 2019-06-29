CARRICK, Shayne Brett:
9.01.1966 - 29.06.2017
"A touch of a little hand
And a smile of a little face
Are memories I will cherish forever
And no-one can ever replace."
How much I miss you being here I really cannot say
The ache is deep within my heart and never goes away
I hear it mentioned often
that time will heal the pain
But if I'm really honest I hope it will remain
"The death of a son means more than just a lost precious life. It means the loss of future hopes and dreams for those he's left behind."
Tragically taken 2 years
ago today.
-Your loving mother, Pat
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019