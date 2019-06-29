

CARRICK, Shayne Brett:

9.01.1966 - 29.06.2017

"A touch of a little hand

And a smile of a little face



Are memories I will cherish forever



And no-one can ever replace."

How much I miss you being here I really cannot say



The ache is deep within my heart and never goes away



I hear it mentioned often

that time will heal the pain



But if I'm really honest I hope it will remain







"The death of a son means more than just a lost precious life. It means the loss of future hopes and dreams for those he's left behind."

Tragically taken 2 years

ago today.

-Your loving mother, Pat







