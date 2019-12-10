DUNCAN, Shawn Michael

(Dunc, Ugg):

It is with deep sadness that Julie, Johnny and the late Kate announce the sudden passing of dearly loved Shawn Michael Duncan on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Shawn, a much loved brother of Kerry, Melissa and Nicola and brother-in-law of Martin. A special uncle to Tayla, Savannah, Olivia, Blake and dear little Elle, and a loved grandson of June. Dearly loved son-in-law of Sam and Pat, brother-in-law of Muz and Deb, and loved uncle to Henry, Jack, Brittany and Millie. Loved by all his Aunties, Uncles and cousins and a treasured friend to many. A private cremation will be held. You are welcome to join us for a celebration of Shawn's life, at the Buller Boardriders Clubrooms, Kilkenny Park, Derby Street, Westport, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victim Support. Messages to be sent to 12/133 Powerhouse Road, RD 1, Westport 7891.

Rest easy Shawn.

Will love you forever.

Go ride those waves.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



