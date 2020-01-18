BUCKLEY,
Sharron (nee Cross):
Passed away peacefully at her home, Nelson Creek on January 16, 2020, aged 67, with lifelong soulmate and husband Gerald by her side. Loved sister-in-law of Cyril and Lin, and Kevin and Kay, a loved aunty, cousin, and a friend of many who knew Sharron as the lady of Tradewinds.
~ Requiescant in Pace ~
Sharron often acknowledged the wonderful care and support she received from the staff at Hannan Ward, the Rural Nurses and Palliative Care Teams. A special thank you to Dr Jim Edwards for his honesty and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the church or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840. Messages to PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. A Requiem Mass for Sharron will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, High Street, Greymouth, on Tuesday at 11.00am, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020