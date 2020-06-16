WOODINGS,
Sharon Lee (nee Hoggard):
Peacefully in the BMTU at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in her 60th year. Loved by husband David, daughter Kayleigh and son-in-law Iain (Queenstown), daughter Emma and soon to be son-in-law Andy (Timaru), parents Colleen and Jim Adams (Katikati) and Russ Hoggard (Auckland), she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Leukemia Blood Cancer (LBC) New Zealand. Our sincere thanks to the staff at the BMTU (known to Sharon as the Hilton). Messages C/- the Woodings family to Gallery at 109 Mackenzie Avenue, Woolston, Christchurch 8023. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at the Salvation Army Building, 853 Colombo Street, Christchurch Central, on Thursday, June 18, at 2.00pm. All welcome, bright colours are encouraged.
Published in The Press on June 16, 2020