TOAL,
Sharon May (nee Keene):
Passed away suddenly at her home on July 28, 2020, aged 43. Devoted wife of Peter, much loved mum of Luca and Rachel, Broc, and Nicky, dearly loved daughter of Marilyn and Neville Keene, loved daughter-in-law of Jim and the late Rosemarie Toal, loved sister and sister-in-law of Jason and Michelle Keene, and Brendon and Lauren Keene, much loved sister-in-law of Mary-anne and Edward (dec) Mason, Bernadette McClure, and Michael Toal, a loved niece, aunty, cousin, and friend of many. Messages to 7 Milton Road, Greymouth 7805. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be made at the Church or posted to PO Box 32, Greymouth 7840. A Service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui St, Greymouth, on Saturday at 2.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on July 30, 2020