SKOYNAKH, Sharon June
(nee Anderson):
On January 5, 2020 at Kastelli Crete, Sharon peacefully slipped away, aged 66 years. Most loving wife of Antonis, and beloved mother to Sofia (Crete), and Jo (Dunedin). Loved Yia Yia of Serena, Cade and Lyra. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Judy (Cromwell), Kathryn and Wayne Ferris (Christchurch), Barry and Gill (Gold Coast). Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
Sharon is forever resting on the island of Crete, Greece.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020