SHAW, Sharon Mary
(formerly Girvan):
On August 17, 2019, passed away at Admartha Lodge. Dearly loved wife of David, loving mother and mother-in-law of Lisa Girvan, Michael and Yumi Girvan, Rebkah and Simon Barclay. Loved sister of the late Pat Donnelly, Ian and Mary Donnelly (Dunedin), Madeline and Malcolm Stoddard (Ashburton). Loved grandmother of Josh, Caitlin, Chelsea, Jacob, Thomas, Mia, and Emma. Messages may be addressed to the Shaw family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Admartha Lodge would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/smshaw1708 or at the service. A Requiem Mass for Sharon will be Celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Ave, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11.00am. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the Church on Thursday at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019