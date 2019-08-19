Sharon SHAW

Guest Book
  • "With much love to you David you showed how much you loved..."
    - Maria and Steve Fleming
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

SHAW, Sharon Mary
(formerly Girvan):
On August 17, 2019, passed away at Admartha Lodge. Dearly loved wife of David, loving mother and mother-in-law of Lisa Girvan, Michael and Yumi Girvan, Rebkah and Simon Barclay. Loved sister of the late Pat Donnelly, Ian and Mary Donnelly (Dunedin), Madeline and Malcolm Stoddard (Ashburton). Loved grandmother of Josh, Caitlin, Chelsea, Jacob, Thomas, Mia, and Emma. Messages may be addressed to the Shaw family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Admartha Lodge would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/smshaw1708 or at the service. A Requiem Mass for Sharon will be Celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Ave, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11.00am. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the Church on Thursday at 7.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.