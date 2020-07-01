Sharon JENKINSON

Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
84 Carmen Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 5, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Empower Church
140 Springfield Road
St Albans, Christchurch
JENKINSON,
Sharon (nee Beauvais):
On June 18, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of George. Much loved mother of Matthew and Howard and mother-in-law of Eudoxia, Xubo, and Susie. Much loved grandmother of Aaron, Jacob, Kristal, Sharan, Enjalas, Jessica, George, and great-grandmother of Lily, and Winslow. Messages may be sent to
[email protected]
"The day you die is better than the day you are born." (Eccl.7:1 Good News)
A Memorial Service for Sharon will be held at the Empower Church, 140 Springfield Road, St Albans, Christchurch, on Sunday, July 5 at 12.00 noon.

Published in The Press on July 1, 2020
