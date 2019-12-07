BOLAND, Sharon Elizabeth:
On December 3, 2019. Daughter of Robert and Mary-Ellen Wright. Loved wife of the late Graeme Boland, dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Sandra and Danny Kapo. Much loved mother of Shane, Dion, Simon, Casey, and Pamela. Grandmother and "grumpy" of Jack, Edenarawa, Ambrose, Olivia, Jordan, Ethan, and Willis. Messages to the Boland family, c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Sharon's request a private gathering will take place.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019