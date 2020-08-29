Sharon BIRCH

Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
BIRCH, Sharon Ann:
On August 26, 2020, Sharon passed away at Dunedin Hospital surrounded by loving family, after a short illness; aged 57 years. Dearly loved wife of Neil, loved Mum of Nicholas, and Whitney, loved sister of Ray, and Janice, and adored daughter of Valda and the late Ray Mclellan. Loved daughter-in-law of the late Arthur and Alice, loved sister-in-law of Ian and Clare, Fiona and Wolf, and loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews.
Sharon will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
A private family farewell will be held. Messages to 40 Earls Road, St Clair, Dunedin 9012.

Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020
