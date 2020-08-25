ARCHBOLD,
Sharon Anne Phyllis:
On August 23, 2020, at 12.45pm, time slipped away, only 45 years young. Dearly and much loved mum of Caleb, very precious daughter of Graham and Niki, and the late Phillipa, treasured sister and sister-in-law of Robert, Jamie and Trina, Tracie, Bridget and Jack, Keith and Dianne, Michael, Missy and Buddah, amazing beautiful aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and cousins, and cherished friend to many, loving granddaughter of the late Pat and Bert, Jim and Elizabeth.
"Family, where life begins, and love never ends"
Donations to Child Cancer would be appreciated, and may be made at the service, or please donate online: [email protected] The Service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 28, at 10.00am, private interment thereafter. Alternatively, to watch a livestream of the service go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Sharon's obituary.
Published in The Press on Aug. 25, 2020